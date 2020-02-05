DENVER(CBS4)- Another February snowstorm is chugging toward the central Rockies! In the wake of our recent Arctic Blast the next snow maker will be arriving in Colorado on Thursday.
This next storm is loaded with Pacific Moisture and will be slightly warmer than Mondays system. We are expecting this one to produce one to two feet of snow in several high country areas! There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for both Thursday and Friday.
Denver and northeastern Colorado will also see snow late Thursday into Friday. At this time forecast model guidance is indicating anywhere from a trace to 6 inches for the metro area. This is subject to change in the next 24 hours.
