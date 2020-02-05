WEATHER ALERTMajor Colorado mountain snow ahead, winter storm warnings & advisories in place
By Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Skiing, Snow Totals, Winter Storm Warning


DENVER(CBS4)- Another February snowstorm is chugging toward the central Rockies! In the wake of our recent Arctic Blast the next snowmaker will be arriving in Colorado on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

This next storm is loaded with Pacific Moisture and will be slightly warmer than Mondays system. We are expecting this one to produce one to two feet of snow in several high country areas! There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for both Thursday and Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Denver and northeastern Colorado will also see snow late Thursday into Friday.

The scene at Copper Mountain this week, where preparations are underway for Dew Tour, which starts Thursday (credit: CBS)

At this time forecast model guidance is indicating anywhere from a trace to 6 inches for the metro area. This is subject to change in the next 24 hours.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

 

(credit: CBS)

Stay tuned to CBS4 and check back to CBSDenver.com often as we get closer to Thursday.

RELATED: Major Mountain Storm To Bring Feet Of Snow To Dew Tour At Copper Mountain

Dave Aguilera

