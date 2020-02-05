DENVER (CBS4)– Health hazards and public right-of-way access are some of the reasons that a homeless camp in the Sand Creek Area is being removed. People are living in the camp near Interstate 270 and Interstate 70 near Northfield in Denver.
Denver Public Health & Environment officials are concerned about the public and environmental health risks due to litter, human waste and other biohazards.
RELATED: CDOT Removes 2-3 Homeless Encampments Per Week Around Colorado
Crews arrived in the area near I-270, I-70, Quebec and Sand Creek Drive near 49th and 47th Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The health department is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to clean up the area.
The personal property will be stored free of charge for up to 60 days. Items left behind will be disposed of.
Items that will not be stored include those that pose a health risk, such as illegal drugs, used syringes, food, trash, mattresses, pillows, mats, items soiled with human or animal waste.
Those who are living in the area will be connected to counselors and services available to those experiencing homelessness.