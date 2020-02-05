Avalanche Rout Sabres, Improve To 4-1-2 In Past 7 GamesThe Colorado Avalanche scored six times on their first 14 shots and defeated the Sabres in Buffalo 6-1.

Nuggets Shake Up Roster, Trade Malik Beasley & Juancho HernangomezThe next time you go see the Denver Nuggets play at the Pepsi Center, you'll see some new players on the team.

Denver Nuggets Clamp Down On Damian Lillard, Rout Trail Blazers 127-99Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters of the Nuggets' 127-99 blowout over the Trail Blazers.

Ryan Harris Applauds Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs For Super Bowl WinRyan Harris, who played the 2014 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was excited to see his former head coach Andy Reid pick up his first Super Bowl victory.

Westgate SuperBook: Denver Broncos 60-1 Odds To Win Super Bowl LV, Chiefs Top Odds to RepeatThe Denver Broncos will have a long hill to climb if they want to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Announces Death Of Her Father JeffTwo-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.