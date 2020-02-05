East Colfax Neighbors Concerned About Urban Renewal PlansEast Colfax Avenue in Denver is one of the last neighborhoods left that hasn’t been touched by urban renewal. That means it needs a lot of updating but the people who live and work there have some concerns.

3 hours ago

Healing Art Being Auctioned Off To Help Erase Childhood CancerThe sculptures are part of a fundraiser for the Morgan Adams Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting kids' cancer research.

3 hours ago

Anna Zanusso Preparing For Augusta National Women's AmateurUniversity of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams.

3 hours ago

7 Ton Mortar To Be Launched In Steamboat SpringsA team of firework fanatics are trying to break a world record for the largest fireworks shell ever.

3 hours ago

Emergency Dispatchers In Arapahoe County Now Named First RespondersArapahoe County designated their 911 dispatchers as first responders on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Family Of Leticia Plata Pleads For Answers In Hit & RunThe family of a 60-year-old woman who was hit and killed last week in Aurora is begging for answers.

3 hours ago