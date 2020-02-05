DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially dropped to -5 degrees early Wednesday which is the coldest temperature recorded in the city since March 5, 2019.
It was a few minutes before 3 a.m. when Denver recorded -5° at DIA. Downtown at CBS4 the temperatures never dropped below 5 degrees above zero.
Elsewhere in Colorado most areas dropped to at least 0 degrees Wednesday morning. Craig fell to -20 degrees and Gunnison dropped to -22 degrees.
Other areas were even colder. Antero Reservoir which is along Highway 285 between Fairplay and Buena Vista recorded -43 degrees which is only 18 degrees colder than the all-time record for Colorado. That record belongs to Maybell in Moffat County. On February 1, 1985 the mercury dropped to -61 degrees in Maybell.
It was the combination of clear skies, fresh snow on the ground, and cold air streaming into Colorado from Wyoming that caused the frigid morning on Wednesday. Thursday morning is not expected to be as cold.