



– A second child has died from the flu in Colorado this season. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms that the preschool-aged child lived in Pueblo.

More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized across the state for the flu this season.

The health department does not know whether the child in Pueblo who died was vaccinated against influenza.

Influenza B and Influenza A H1N1 are the predominant strain.

This year’s vaccine is only about 58 percent effective for B/Victoria, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released last month.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: “We recommend everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it. Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose.”