DENVER (CBS4) – Tax Help Colorado is offering free tax help for households that bring in less than $56,000 a year. The Piton Foundation and the Colorado Community College System came together to form Tax Help Colorado at the Community College of Aurora in 2007.
At at tax help site, you can get your tax return prepared and e-filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers.
The website touts their tax sites have a 95% accuracy rate.
The group has dozens of sites across the state.