DENVER (CBS4)– Plow drivers in Denver will continue to clear city streets on Tuesday after snow fell Monday into Tuesday. Snow reports have been generally between 2 and 6 inches elsewhere along the Front Range.
The plows will address main streets and drop deicing material as needed. Denver deployed 36 residential plows to local streets. Those residential plows will wrap up their shifts at 3 p.m.
The protected bike lanes will be plowed with a specialized plow that also carries liquid deicing material. The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure warns bicyclists that one-street bike lanes may become snow packed.
Drivers can expect snow packed and slick roads with extreme cold temperatures overnight Tuesday that may impact Wednesday’s morning commute.
DOTI urges drivers to allow for plenty of extra drive time and go slowly.