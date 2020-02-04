Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 10-year-old girl at Children’s Hospital in Aurora is battling a rare autoimmune disorder. But, Shelby Otto and her family aren’t in the fight alone.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 10-year-old girl at Children’s Hospital in Aurora is battling a rare autoimmune disorder. But, Shelby Otto and her family aren’t in the fight alone.
The Colorado hockey community is stepping up to help lift up the entire family which makes sense because Shelby is a big hockey fan and great player.