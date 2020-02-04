



– Investigators in El Paso County are asking neighbors of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to check their security camera video for possible clues. The little boy’s stepmother reported that he was last seen between 3:15 and 4 p.m. Jan. 27. However, in a news conference on Tuesday, investigators asked neighbors to also review security footage in the days leading up to that time.

“If you do have those video cameras and you live in that neighborhood, we absolutely ask that you look through those… it might not just be a focus on that Monday, focus on days prior, anything, any bit of information is very valuable to this case,” said El Paso County Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.

When asked if the timeline in the case was now in question, Sgt. Mynatt responded, “The timeline in this entire case is going to be looked at.”

Our sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV, was there for the interview.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday that a video from a neighbor, which was shared certain media outlets, is a “part of the investigation” but said they could not confirm any specifics about the video — and asked other media not to share it because it could compromise their efforts.

“Any piece in this investigation is big for us… even if to everyday citizens it might appear to be small, it is, to us, a very big part,” Mynatt stated. “This video may be a big part.”

Members of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were among over 50 people who searched for Gannon Stauch in his Colorado Springs neighborhood over the weekend.

The boy’s stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, told law enforcement he was on his way to a friend’s house when he went missing. Gannon is considered endangered because of his age, the weather, the length of time he’s been missing and the medications he was taking.

When asked if Gannon’s stepmother rented a car on the day he was reported missing, Mynatt said, “That’s part of the investigation.”

“Is she still cooperating?” a reporter asked.

“Part of the investigation,” Mynatt replied. “Any bit of info that might be given may portray the wrong judgment and we don’t want to do that.”

When asked if investigators have a suspect in Gannon’s disappearance, Mynatt said she could not discuss that “at this time.”

Investigators urged people to refrain from posting tips on social media, or calling the tip line with “speculation” or “theories,” as it takes time away from detectives who are working to review facts in the case.

“We want you to report the factual information. Things that you’ve seen, and it might not even be that Monday, it could have been the week prior, anything that you might have seen with your own eyes, is information that we’d like you to provide,” Mynatt said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had received dozens of tips about Gannon. The office is also accepting applications from people who would like to take part in the search.

“Are you assuming he’s dead or alive?” a reporter asked Tuesday.

“Not going to comment on that,” Mynatt said. “We have the best hope that he is alive and we’re going to find him and bring him home… each of the people that are involved in this investigation all have that same hope.”