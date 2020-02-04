SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of the world’s best skiers and riders will be welcomed to the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain starting Thursday. It has served as an Olympic-qualifying event for the past two winter Olympic Games.
It’s a crowd free favorite, but organizers are watching the forecast closely as a major wave of snow is expected to begin in the mountain Thursday.
Courtney Gresik is the VP and General Manager at Dew Tour. She says they have contingency plans in place if they have to delay or change the schedule because of the fresh snow and conditions.
“We are ready for it,” Gresik said.
Because, yes, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.
“We’re trying to prepare for everything at this point,” Taylor Prather, a spokeswoman for Copper Mountain Resort told CBS4.
If the snow stacks up too fast, the organizers say they have built in time to the weekends schedule to move events around. And even if there are delays, the bars being built at the base village will stay open no matter what the weather ends up doing.
One of the biggest challenges for these crews is visibility. With more than 400 people working to put this event on, they say safety for the athletes and people showing up to watch will be the top priority.
LINK: Dew Tour Schedules