Major Mountain Storm To Bring Feet Of Snow To Dew TourSome of the world’s best skiers and riders will be welcomed to the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain starting Thursday.

46 minutes ago

Bald Eagles Takeover Barr LakeColorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they are seeing more bald eagles at Barr Lake than ever before.

48 minutes ago

Bitter Divide Of Congress On Display During State Of The UnionSandwiched between the chaotic Iowa caucuses and end of the impeachment trial, the State of the Union address was certain to be full of drama and theatrics.

49 minutes ago

James Naulls, Jr. Wanted For First Degree MurderPolice shared new details Tuesday in a domestic violence case that lead to a woman’s death last week.

52 minutes ago

Hundreds Of Volunteers Want To Help Find Gannon StauchThe tips continue to come into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in the case of missing 11-year-old, Gannon Stauch.

53 minutes ago

Frigid Temps, Slick Roads To Greet Drivers Wednesday MorningCBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera checks in from Lakewood.

55 minutes ago