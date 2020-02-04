Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is National Missing Persons Day. In Colorado, more than 500 people have been missing for more than one year.
Family, friends and state lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol to remember them.
“Most people don’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s just a lot of avoidance… and it makes me feel more isolated daily, so to be around other people who totally know what it feels like and can understand… that brings some comfort to me,” said Kelsie Schelling’s mother Laura Saxton.
Kelsie Schelling from Denver vanished after she drove to Pueblo to meet her boyfriend seven years ago on Tuesday.
Those who gathered at the state Capitol read out loud the names of the missing Coloradans.