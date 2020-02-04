



– Monday’s snow was met with enthusiasm by snow removal companies, it was just enough throughout the day to dust off the plows. This week’s snow comes more than a month since measurable snow hit the Denver metro area.

“It’s been busy so far, we’re excited that this is coming in!” said Greg Alarid Jr., co-owner of 1st Class Home Services. “I mean, obviously the last 30 days before this were a little rough but we’re excited this is coming in and hopefully the weather reports are right and we get a little snow.”

Greg’s father, Greg Sr., started the business when his son was just 6-years-old. CBS4 first met father-son team just last week– theirs was one of many snow removal businesses around the metro praying for snow.

While Monday’s snow accumulation wasn’t enough for the Alarid family to call in reinforcements, it was enough to keep them busy.

Some of their clients have what’s called a “no tolerance contract.” These apply to places like hospitals and daycares and mean no matter how much snow there is, the Alarids are clearing it.

They were just busy enough Monday during the day to go home and catch a few hours of sleep before a big push.

“We’ll probably go home get something warm to eat maybe take a nap and then head out later tonight and get my guys make sure they’re ready to go and dusted off,” said Greg Jr.

They planned to head back out just before midnight.

“It’s exciting, it gets us motivated, it’s good money. They call it white gold in the snow removal industry!” laughed Greg Jr.