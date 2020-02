Ryan Harris Applauds Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs For Super Bowl WinRyan Harris, who played the 2014 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was excited to see his former head coach Andy Reid pick up his first Super Bowl victory.

Westgate SuperBook: Denver Broncos 60-1 Odds To Win Super Bowl LV, Chiefs Top Odds to RepeatThe Denver Broncos will have a long hill to climb if they want to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Announces Death Of Her Father JeffTwo-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

Aurora Native Mike Pennel, Who Played In Super Bowl LIV, Remembered Fondly At CSU-PuebloColorado State-Pueblo head coach John Wristen remembers the first time saw Mike Pennel Jr. on the football field.

Chiefs Defeat 49ers 31-20 In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Ignacio Girls' Team Photo Directs Attention To Crimes Against Native American WomenIn the team photo, each team member painted a black or red handprint over her mouth. There were no smiles.