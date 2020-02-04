Now that most of the snow is gone, we are in for a very cold night in Colorado. A little snow will stick around for the next few hours in the high country, but accumulation should be minor.
Tonight and into early Wednesday morning, we are in for our coldest temperatures since October! Almost all of the state will be below zero early on Wednesday morning, including Denver. We expect to dip to -1 degree. Add in the wind chill, we will feel a whole lot colder than that.
We have a Wind Chill Advisory through 8:00 am for El Paso and Pueblo counties thanks to the bad wind chill temperatures.
We’ll get close to freezing on Wednesday, but we won’t get above freezing until Thursday afternoon for Denver.
Another round of major snow is heading for the high country on Wednesday night, and will last through Friday night. We are talking feet of snow for our mountains. We only expect light snow in Denver.