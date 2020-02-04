SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee The Full List Of School Closings And Delays For Tuesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow reports varied significantly across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning with less than 3 inches near DIA and more than 11 inches in the Boulder area. For many areas it has been the biggest snow since before Thanksgiving.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the official snow total for Denver as measured at DIA was 2.8 inches. This matches how much snow fell during the entire month of December and is much more than the measly 0.9 inches measured in January.

Elsewhere along the Front Range snow reports were generally between 3 and 6 inches which was enough to prompt two hour delays in most school districts.

(credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply