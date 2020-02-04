Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Snow reports varied significantly across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning with less than 3 inches near DIA and more than 11 inches in the Boulder area. For many areas it has been the biggest snow since before Thanksgiving.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the official snow total for Denver as measured at DIA was 2.8 inches. This matches how much snow fell during the entire month of December and is much more than the measly 0.9 inches measured in January.
Elsewhere along the Front Range snow reports were generally between 3 and 6 inches which was enough to prompt two hour delays in most school districts.