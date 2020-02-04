SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee The Full List Of School Closings And Delays For Tuesday
Colorado News, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver International Airport, Denver News, Denver Snow, Denver Traffic, Denver Weather, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays, Snow Totals

DENVER (CBS4) – Approximately 500 flights were impacted by the snowstorm at Denver International Airport Monday night, but on Tuesday morning things appeared to be running smoother. Just before daybreak only six flights were delayed and one flight was canceled.

Denver International Airport

(credit: CBS)

Some travelers came to the airport prepared for the possibility that they might be spending a lot of time at the airport. That included one person who brought an air mattress to get some sleep on while they waited.

“I didn’t want to take the chance of an airplane being available or something changing, and I didn’t know where I would go,” said Angie Casteel, who one one of many who stayed overnight at DIA. “Thank goodness for Wi-Fi. I read newspapers on my iPad and read books and watch people. And it’s not been real uncomfortable.”

Many flights are being de-iced before departure.

It’s recommended to check your flight status if you’re headed out to the airport on Tuesday. And if you are headed to or from DIA, give yourself plenty of extra time.

