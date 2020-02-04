  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Residents of Boulder are dealing with a little bit of weather whiplash after waking up to over a foot of snow in some areas on Tuesday. The city’s official weather station measured 13.1 inches of snow as of 7:45 a.m. with a water equivalent of 0.70 inches, according to a tweet from Meteorologist Matt Kelsch.

(credit: CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears)

The snow fell just two days after a high of 75 degrees on Sunday which set a new record for the date. The previous record high for Feb. 2 in Boulder was 74 degrees from 1934.

Heavy snow fell in Boulder’s historic Whittier neighborhood. (credit: CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears)

Chris Spears

