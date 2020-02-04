Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Residents of Boulder are dealing with a little bit of weather whiplash after waking up to over a foot of snow in some areas on Tuesday. The city’s official weather station measured 13.1 inches of snow as of 7:45 a.m. with a water equivalent of 0.70 inches, according to a tweet from Meteorologist Matt Kelsch.
The snow fell just two days after a high of 75 degrees on Sunday which set a new record for the date. The previous record high for Feb. 2 in Boulder was 74 degrees from 1934.
Boulder is a winter wonderland this morning! #COwx #4wx @eddiecastro55 pic.twitter.com/CYBEuIyZFH
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 4, 2020