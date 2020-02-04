Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder is asking for public feedback on how to deal with prairie dogs. The Open Space and Mountain Parks says they’ve seen the highest levels of prairie dog occupation on irrigable agricultural since 1996.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder is asking for public feedback on how to deal with prairie dogs. The Open Space and Mountain Parks says they’ve seen the highest levels of prairie dog occupation on irrigable agricultural since 1996.
That is when the department started mapping prairie dog activity.
Officials say they are looking for ideas about relocating the and/or non-lethal population control.
Lethal measures are also being considered, the city stated in a news release.
“Currently, the city has 967 acres of irrigable agricultural land that is occupied by prairie dogs, but it can only accommodate the relocation of about 40 acres of prairie dog colonies each year because of costs, contractor availability and permitting requirements,” the city stated.
The public is invited to comment at an Open Space Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 12.