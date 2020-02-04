ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they are seeing more bald eagles at Barr Lake than ever before. Park Manager Michelle Seubert says over the weekend more than 100 bald eagles were counted in just a five minute scan

“You know every time they are flying they swoop down in front of you or you just see them they are just so majestic,” she said.

Seubert says they are often referred to as the bed and breakfast for birds because of the environment they offer.

“We have high tall cottonwood trees, the water, they like to fish so they go here. They can perch in the tall cottonwood trees that are from 80 to 100 feet and then swoop down and get some fish,” she said.

Every year the number of bald eagles nesting in their backyard goes up, and this winter they’ve reached a new high.

“A couple of our raptor monitors with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies counted 116 in their five minute scan.”

Once listed as an endangered species, wildlife officials say today they are monitoring nearly 200 nests in Colorado alone, including at Barr Lake.

“We actually put a basket in to try and get bald eagles to nest here in the late 1980s,” I think our nest is one of the most successful in Colorado,” Seubert said.

Now they have not only helped to rebuild the population, they’ve spared new interest in the bird.

Seubert says dozens of visitors are coming out in the cold to see the bald eagles, and while some are hoping to leave with the perfect camera shot, everyone leaves with an unforgettable feeling.

“There are 41 state parks in Colorado, and they are all unique in what they have to offer. Barr Lake it just happens to be bald eagles,” she said.

Seubert says the numbers are likely reaching their peak but there are still plenty of eagles for visitors to see and while they can be seen throughout the day she says early mornings are best.