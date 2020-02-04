AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for two suspects in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to an area near South Oswego Street and East Exposition Avenue around 1 p.m.
Investigators said a woman was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.
UPDATE: Officers are currently looking for a black sedan with dark tinted windows and black rims.
The driver is described as a black male with facial hair.
The passenger is only described as a black male.
Anyone with info please call APD at 303-627-3100 or @CrimeStoppersCO.
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) February 4, 2020
The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan with dark tinted windows and black rims. Investigators said the driver was described as a black man with facial hair and the passenger was only described as a black man.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.