AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for two suspects in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to an area near South Oswego Street and East Exposition Avenue around 1 p.m.

Investigators said a woman was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan with dark tinted windows and black rims. Investigators said the driver was described as a black man with facial hair and the passenger was only described as a black man.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

