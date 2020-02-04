



— If you were concerned that lions native to savannah grasslands in Sub-Saharan Africa might be uncomfortable when the temperature in Denver drops below freezing and the snow starts to fall, don’t worry. It turns out they’re totally cool with it. The African lions at the Denver Zoo are not only content, they are “quite the fans of this weather,” officials say.

The zoo shared video on Tuesday of their pride — including the cub, Tatu — chilling in their habitat as the snowflakes fell.

The zoo opened a few hours later than usual on Tuesday due to the winter storm, but the big cats didn’t mind a little snow at all. The zoo has made some special adaptations to Predator Ridge to make sure they are comfortable in Denver’s wild weather — such as heated rocks.

“As for our African lions — who are quite the fans of this weather — they’re sitting pretty on their heated rocks,” zoo officials stated. “While their wild counterparts may encounter the rare snow in South Africa, our lion groups have the best of both worlds: access to heated spaces, and the freedom to explore the changes in their outdoor environments.”

Tatu, who was born this summer, experienced snow for the first time in November and officials said he had a “blast.”

“One question we keep getting is how Tatu likes the snow,” officials wrote on Facebook back in November. “It should be no surprise that this ever-playful cub has been having a blast!”

Tatu was born July 25 to mom Neliah, 7, and dad Tobias, 3.

Zoo officials said Tatu will start to get his mane within the next year or so.

“Tobias had his full name by the time he was 3. Expect some real awkward looking hair until then though,” officials tweeted.