AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman driving on the wrong side of the street crashed head-on into an SUV on East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Aurora police.
Police said a woman driving a 1996 Cadillac was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Ford Explorer pickup. It happened between Laredo Street and Airport Boulevard just after 1 a.m. The woman driving the Cadillac was not wearing a seat belt and died from her injuries. The driver of the Explorer was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
“It is unknown why the Cadillac was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes,” investigators stated.
Police have not released the name of the woman who died.