RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – New information in the death of a 5-year-old girl reveals that Sophia Larson died after drinking meth from a water bottle. Sophia died on Dec. 12 while she was staying with her mom, Stephanie Alvarado.
Alvarado, Daniel Bello Alvarado and Karina Ceballos-Romo were arrested last week on charges that include child abuse resulting in death and methamphetamine possession.
Alec Larson got the call at 4 a.m. that his daughter was in the hospital but by the time he arrived, she had already died.
“He let me know that Sophie had passed away from cardiac arrest. And it just didn’t make any sense to me, she was too healthy to have a heart attack,” said Larson.
Sophia drank “meth bong water” from a water bottle containing methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
Witnesses told investigators that Sohpia’s mother didn’t take her to the hospital right away after she started seeing “monsters and demons” and was seeing double because she didn’t want to “lose her in the system.”
Alvarado told police that earlier that day she had been fired from her job after failing a drug test and she smoked meth on her way to pick up Sophia.
The Garfield County Coroner said that Sophia had a very high amount of methamphetamine in her blood and that her cause of death is attributed to methamphetamine intoxication.