SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A major snowstorm that dumped snow throughout the Rockies region overnight closed schools and stretches of highways in Wyoming and Utah and caused lengthy flight delays at Salt Lake City’s airport. The National Weather Service says 16 inches was on the ground in some parts of the greater Salt Lake City area Monday morning and more is expected.
The Salt Lake City International Airport reported flight delays of 60 to 90 minutes.
Heavy snow closed long stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 and other roads across central Wyoming.
The storm also closed some Wyoming schools and a small airport in Casper.
By BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press
