LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi crash shut down westbound Interstate 70 four miles west of Limon, between Exit 359 – US 24 and Exit 354, on Monday. The semi rolled and was blocking all the westbound lanes, according to CDOT. The highway reopened at about 12:45 p.m.
I-70 westbound is closed at Limon due to a overturned semi at MM 335. Please watch out and slow down for first responders and CDOT crews in the area. pic.twitter.com/FyzFF7NVZn
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) February 3, 2020
CDOT did not say if weather was a factor in the crash.