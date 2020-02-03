WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning for all areas west of I-25 through 6 a.m. Tuesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi crash shut down westbound Interstate 70 four miles west of Limon, between Exit 359 – US 24 and Exit 354, on Monday. The semi rolled and was blocking all the westbound lanes, according to CDOT. The highway reopened at about 12:45 p.m.

CDOT did not say if weather was a factor in the crash.

 

