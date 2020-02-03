CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Several emergency responders rushed to Meadows Parkway at Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol says a fully-loaded semi truck and six other cars were involved. Eight people were transported to the hospital following the crash.
According to troopers on scene, the semi truck was exiting southbound I-25 when in crash happened.
“As it approached that intersection, it failed to stop for vehicles in front of it. It collided with six other vehicles, pushing many of them through the intersection,” said Sgt. Mike Baker.
The semi truck continued through the intersection, dragging two vehicles down an embankment with it. In the end, the truck became wedged between the hill and Bubbles Liquor World.
At least one person had to be extricated from their car.
“It’s horrible. It’s really kind of eye opening how fast a whole 30 second process can change everybody’s lives so quick,” said Heather Drake, who was among a crowd of dozens gathered to check out the wreck.
According to Colorado State Patrol, what led up to the crash remains under investigation.