(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for chicken wings? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Angry Chicken
First on the list is Angry Chicken. Located at 1930 S. Havana St., Unit 13, in Village East, it is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp.
Golden Flame Hot Wings
Next up is Seven Hills’ Golden Flame Hot Wings, situated at 18757 E. Hampden Ave. With four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
La Costera Grill Chicken
North Aurora’s La Costera Grill Chicken, located at 9755 Montview Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.