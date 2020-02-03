Former Broncos offensive lineman, and Super Bowl 50 champion, Ryan Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

DENVER (CBS4) – Ryan Harris, who played the 2014 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was excited to see his former head coach Andy Reid pick up his first Super Bowl victory.

“He was the smartest offensive coach I’ve ever played for,” said Harris of Reid.

“Last night he got away from his narrative his whole career that he couldn’t win the big game, and he did it with one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen in the NFL.”

Harris was referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was named the Super Bowl LIV MVP after scoring three touchdowns and totaling 315 yards of offense.

Mahomes also helped the Chiefs erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

“It’s a lesson in believe in yourself,” said Harris of Mahomes’ performance.

Harris also added he thinks that Mahomes is now atop the list of best quarterback in the NFL.

“It’s like boxing. You have to beat the champ in order to be the champ. To create a comeback like that, after taking some hits, it’s going to take a lot to beat him and we haven’t seen anybody do it this year,” said Harris.

Harris also thinks that the Broncos can take some lessons from what the Chiefs have done with Patrick Mahomes and apply them to their young quarterback, Drew Lock.

Harris noted how the Chiefs have worked with Patrick Mahomes to improve his game, and expand his knowledge of the offense. “Allowing a young quarterback to develop and play to his strengths and create a system around that, that’s what the Broncos can learn from the Chiefs.”