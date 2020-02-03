



– The entire Denver City Council will hear a proposal to end the ban on bully breed dogs — including pit bulls, American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers, on Monday night. Last month, a council committee voted to move forward with a proposed license that would bring Pit Bulls back to Denver.

The City and County of Denver passed the ban in 1989 after two attacks resulting in death and serious injury. According to the proposal, a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association has found pit bulls are not disproportionately dangerous compared with other dogs. More than 100 cities have repealed their bans entirely.

Councilman Chris Herndon says breed-specific bans are ineffective, as there are still pit bulls in Denver. He believes his proposed breed-restrictive license would bring those dogs out of the shadows — holding bad owners accountable, without punishing good dogs with bad reputations.

Under the proposal, the owner of the dog will have to provide proof that the animal has a registered microchip implanted, as well as proof of vaccination. Also, an application for a breed-restricted license will include the owner’s name and address, two emergency contacts and a description of the pit bull and photograph.

The owner can not have more than two pit bulls at one time. Animal protection must be notified within eight hours if the dog has escaped or attacked a person or animal.

If there are no violations during the dog’s probationary three-year license period, the owner can apply for a new license – the same one needed for any other dog.