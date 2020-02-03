Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Announces Death Of Her Father JeffTwo-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

Aurora Native Mike Pennel, Who Played In Super Bowl LIV, Remembered Fondly At CSU-PuebloColorado State-Pueblo head coach John Wristen remembers the first time saw Mike Pennel Jr. on the football field.

Chiefs Defeat 49ers 31-20 In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Ignacio Girls' Team Photo Directs Attention To Crimes Against Native American WomenIn the team photo, each team member painted a black or red handprint over her mouth. There were no smiles.

Pistons Rally To Beat Nuggets 128-123 In OTThe Nuggets were playing for the third time in four days and looked just fine at the outset. They led 28-7 and 31-10, but that three-touchdown lead on Super Bowl Sunday didn't last.