BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A 70-year-old Boulder County man who was previously accused of planting a camera in his shower and capturing video of a guest without his knowledge, is now accused of possessing child pornography. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Aisner had three sexually explicit videos of children on his computer.
RELATED: Man Who Opened Boulder Home To Couch Surfers Allegedly Planted Camera In Shower
Aisner was first arrested in August 2019 and investigators said it was “very likely” there were other victims. Police say Aisner often had guests staying with him at his house, and many connected with him through a couch surfing app. They asked the public to report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior. After receiving information from anonymous callers, they searched his computer.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Aisner turned himself in to the Boulder County Jail Monday morning.
Aisner is now facing multiple three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, in addition to tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony, and seven misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.
If you believe you may be a victim of, or observed inappropriate behavior associated with Aisner, you are asked to contact Detective Compton at 303-441-1760.
Aisner is the former race director of the Coors Classic bike race, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.