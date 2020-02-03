WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning for all areas west of I-25 through 6 a.m. Tuesday
Filed Under:Loveland News


LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers in Loveland are stamping Valentine’s Day cards for the annual re-mailing program. This is the 74th year for the tradition.

(credit: CBS)

Each card is stamped with Loveland’s special envelope art and poem. It also includes a unique 2020 postmark.

Volunteers expect to re-send more than 120,000 cards all over the world.

(credit: CBS)

You can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send them to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

LINK: Valentine’s Day Re-mailing Program Information

Comments

Leave a Reply