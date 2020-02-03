



Last summer a high school student who suffered through bullying decided to walk away from traditional school and leave the drama behind. CBS4 went to Aurora to talk with her about how that decision changed her life.

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – 17-year-old Kennedi Smith has surrounded herself with animals.

“I have four dogs, a cat, a hedgehog and a guinea pig,” she said.

“I’m just really an animal person. I like animals more than I like people if I’m being completely honest.”

In her free time she volunteers at the 12 Mile Stables and is trying to decide between a career as a veterinarian and an orthopedic surgeon.

“She’s an amazing young lady she’s been a joy ever since she was born, she’s just been a huge joy to my life,” said Kimberly Williams, Kennedi’s mom.

After experiencing some bullying at her high school, Kennedi and her mother decided to pursue her education online instead.

“I was glad that there was an alternative, because I know when I was coming up, we didn’t have that alternative, we pretty much just had to stick it out,” said Williams.

“It has really helped me think more about what I want to do and who I want to be as a person instead of worrying about them and their opinions,” said Kennedi.

It also gives her time to volunteer at the stables, her church, as well as pursue modeling, dance and pageants.

Kennedi counsels other kids going through bullying to take time to focus inward.

“If you are able to be happy with yourself then it will be easier to ignore them and not be focused on what they are saying and doing,” she said.

Overcoming the voices trying to tear her down and forging a future she’s excited to explore.

Kennedi attends Destinations Career Academy of Colorado.