DENVER (CBS4) – A suspended Denver police officer, Johnny Leon-Alvarez, faced a judge on Monday for his second advisement hearing. Leon-Alvarez faces a sexual assault charge stemming from an incident in December of 2019.
Police say Leon-Alvarez went on a date with a woman he met at a different police call. The woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend, they say.
The suspect and victim came back to her home where Leon-Alvarez allegedly forced himself on her.
The victim’s roommate told police she got a notification on her cellphone from the security camera. She says she heard the victim say goodnight, and then heard her say “no” and “please stop” several times.
Leon-Alvarez is suspended without pay until the criminal case is resolved.