VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – CDOT closed portions of Interstate 70 between Vail Pass and Floyd Hill on Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there was at least one crash near Vail Pass Summit.
A previous safety closure going eastbound at Vail Pass was lifted at around 7 p.m.
I-70: Safety closure between MM 195 and MM 250. Due to crash west of the summit. https://t.co/S8LsSDB32C
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 4, 2020
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says there is a westbound crash in Glenwood Canyon on I-70.