VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – CDOT closed portions of Interstate 70 between Vail Pass and Floyd Hill on Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there was at least one crash near Vail Pass Summit.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

A previous safety closure going eastbound at Vail Pass was lifted at around 7 p.m.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says there is a westbound crash in Glenwood Canyon on I-70.

