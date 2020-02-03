Chiefs Defeat 49ers 31-20 In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Ignacio Girls' Team Photo Directs Attention To Crimes Against Native American WomenIn the team photo, each team member painted a black or red handprint over her mouth. There were no smiles.

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIVPatrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Pistons Rally To Beat Nuggets 128-123 In OTThe Nuggets were playing for the third time in four days and looked just fine at the outset. They led 28-7 and 31-10, but that three-touchdown lead on Super Bowl Sunday didn't last.

Peyton Manning Remembers Kobe Bryant As 'True Champion' Of SportsFormer Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the NFL Honor Award Show on Saturday night.

Flyers Topple Avalanche 6-3Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals each and third-string goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves as the Flyers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday night.