After hitting 74 degrees on Sunday, a powerful storm moved in quickly overnight into Monday. This knocked our high temperature to only 30 degrees today! Not only did we take a nose dive with our temperatures, we also saw the snow move in.
Our roads are pretty icy thanks to those warm temperatures yesterday, the snow melted quickly on contact. And once our temperatures dropped, the melted snow started to freeze. By mid-afternoon we started to see the snow really accumulate.
Almost the entire state is under some sort of Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday. Denver could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, while the high country could pick up 5-10 inches. Areas near the tunnels and Breckenridge may see up to a foot.
We will continue to see snow overnight and through most of the day on Tuesday. There will be breaks here and there, and it will get light on Tuesday. After the snow clears, we are in for a very bitter night on Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the state will experience sub-zero temperatures. Add in a bit of a wind chill, we will be feeling very cold!