ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos will have a long hill to climb if they want to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.
According to the Westgate SuperBook, the Broncos have 60-1 odds at winning Super Bowl LV. It’s tied for the fourth-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have the best odds to win the title at 5-1 odds.
Around the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders have better odds than the Broncos at 40-1.
Super Bowl LV will on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on CBS.
Odds to win Super Bowl LV (via Westgate SuperBook):
- Kansas City Chiefs 5-1
- Baltimore Ravens 8-1
- San Francisco 49ers 8-1
- New Orleans Saints 10-1
- Dallas Cowboys 12-1
- New England Patriots 14-1
- Pittsburgh Steelers 16-1
- Philadelphia Eagles 20-1
- Green Bay Packers 20-1
- Seattle Seahawks 20-1
- Minnesota Vikings 25-1
- Los Angeles Rams 25-1
- Chicago Bears 25-1
- Cleveland Browns 30-1
- Tennessee Titans 40-1
- Los Angeles Chargers 40-1
- Indianapolis Colts 40-1
- Houston Texans 40-1
- Buffalo Bills 40-1
- Atlanta Falcons 50-1
- Las Vegas Raiders 40-1
- Denver Broncos 60-1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60-1
- Arizona Cardinals 80-1
- New York Jets 80-1
- New York Giants 80-1
- Detroit Lions 80-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1
- Carolina Panthers 100-1
- Cincinnati Bengals 100-1
- Miami Dolphins 100-1
- Washington Redskins 100-1