By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos will have a long hill to climb if they want to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.

According to the Westgate SuperBook, the Broncos have 60-1 odds at winning Super Bowl LV. It’s tied for the fourth-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have the best odds to win the title at 5-1 odds.

Around the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders have better odds than the Broncos at 40-1.

Super Bowl LV will on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on CBS.

Odds to win Super Bowl LV (via Westgate SuperBook):

  • Kansas City Chiefs 5-1
  • Baltimore Ravens 8-1
  • San Francisco 49ers 8-1
  • New Orleans Saints 10-1
  • Dallas Cowboys 12-1
  • New England Patriots 14-1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 16-1
  • Philadelphia Eagles 20-1
  • Green Bay Packers 20-1
  • Seattle Seahawks 20-1
  • Minnesota Vikings 25-1
  • Los Angeles Rams 25-1
  • Chicago Bears 25-1
  • Cleveland Browns 30-1
  • Tennessee Titans 40-1
  • Los Angeles Chargers 40-1
  • Indianapolis Colts 40-1
  • Houston Texans 40-1
  • Buffalo Bills 40-1
  • Atlanta Falcons 50-1
  • Las Vegas Raiders 40-1
  • Denver Broncos 60-1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60-1
  • Arizona Cardinals 80-1
  • New York Jets 80-1
  • New York Giants 80-1
  • Detroit Lions 80-1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1
  • Carolina Panthers 100-1
  • Cincinnati Bengals 100-1
  • Miami Dolphins 100-1
  • Washington Redskins 100-1

Justin Adams

Comments

Leave a Reply