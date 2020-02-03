



– Colorado voters are getting ready to cast their ballots in the first presidential primary in decades. The primary is set for March 3.

Monday is the last day to change or declare party affiliation in Colorado. For voters who stay unaffiliated, they will receive primary ballots for both Democrats and Republicans.

Voters can only submit one ballot. If both are submitted, neither will be counted.

The primary is the first of three statewide elections this year.

“So the presidential primary is important because it says who we as Coloradans would like our delegates to vote for in the national convention. That’s how the parties sort out who they are going to for at the national convention to put on the ballot for November,” said Hilary Rudy, Deputy Director of Elections with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Ballots will be mailed next week for the presidential primary.

The candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary, which is also Super Tuesday, are as follows:

Michael Bennet, Democratic (michaelbennet.com)

Joseph R. Biden, Democratic (joebiden.com)

Michael R. Bloomberg, Democratic (mikebloomberg.com)

Cory Booker, Democratic (out of the race but still on the ballot)

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic (peteforamerica.com)

Tulsi Gabbard, Democratic (tulsi2020.com)

Amy Klobuchar, Democratic (amyklobuchar.com)

Rita Krichevsky, Democratic (no web site available)

Deval Patrick, Democratic (devalpatrick2020.com)

Bernie Sanders, Democratic (berniesanders.com)

Tom Steyer, Democratic (tomsteyer.com)

Elizabeth Warren, Democratic (elizabethwarren.com)

Robby Wells, Democratic (riseupwithrobby.com)

Marianne Williamson, Democratic (out of the race but still on the ballot)

Andrew Yang, Democratic (yang2020.com)

Colorado also has a number of Republicans running for the GOP’s nomination and who will be on the ballot despite President Donald Trump seeking his second term:

Robert Andini, Republican (no web site)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Republican (rocky101.com)

Zoltan G. Istvan, Republican (zoltanistvan.com)

Matthew John Matern, Republican (matern2020.com)

Donald J. Trump, Republican (donaldjtrump.com)

Joe Walsh, Republican (joewalsh.org)

Bill Weld, Republican (weld2020.org)

Voters affiliated with a major party may only cast ballots for the party with which they are affiliated, while unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either party, but must choose one.

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.