FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 introduced viewers to Wyatt Gentry in April of 2018 when he got behind the wheel of a new car. He was 3 years old a the time.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper had started a fundraiser that provided a special edition, pint-sized patrol vehicle for Wyatt.
Wyatt was the son of a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy and was battling brain cancer.
Sunday evening, his family posted on Facebook that Wyatt passed away.