Fort Collins News


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 introduced viewers to Wyatt Gentry in April of 2018 when he got behind the wheel of a new car. He was 3 years old a the time.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper had started a fundraiser that provided a special edition, pint-sized patrol vehicle for Wyatt.

3-year-old Wyatt Gentry in an April 2018 file photo. (credit: CBS)

Wyatt was the son of a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy and was battling brain cancer.

RELATED: Pint-Sized Patrol Car Has 3-Year-Old All Smiles

 

Sunday evening, his family posted on Facebook that Wyatt passed away.

