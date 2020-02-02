



Thieves around Denver are cutting corners when it comes to keeping their license plate tags up to date. One woman in the Cole neighborhood tells CBS4 someone cut the tag right off of her license plate earlier in the week.

CBS4 first reported on tags being cut off of plates in the Denver metro area in 2017. Back then, the Colorado Department of Revenue recommended drivers buy a plate cover.

On Thursday, Yasmaine Ford became the latest victim of this type of theft, when she discovered the bottom right corner of her back license plate was missing.

“I looked and this piece is lifted, and I was like, ‘why is that lifted?’” she asked. “They didn’t just take the sticker off, they cut the plate off.”

Ford tells CBS4 she was baffled by the discovery.

“What are you going to do with it? How are you going to use the tag since it’s still attached to the plate?” she asked.

CBS4 has reported on this problem before, finding similar cases in Denver, Englewood and Westminster.

On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Revenue wasn’t available for comment, but in 2017, a spokesperson talked about the security measures in place with reporter Andrea Flores.

“If they are indeed stolen, law enforcement has that information. They have a serial number associated with the vehicle that also appears on the registration card,” said Lynn Granger. “You can’t just peel (the tags) off, they come off in pieces.”

Denver police tell CBS4 this is a good example of why you should check your plates and tags often, and if something is missing, report it to police right away. After you report such an incident, you can then go to the DMV and get replacements at a discounted rate.

Ford filed a police report on Saturday and plans to visit the DMV Monday morning.

“It’s frustrating. It’s not fair and go get your cars tagged,” said Ford. “Get temporary tags, but don’t inconvenience them. It’s a pain.”

When it comes to prevention, police say tamper-resistant screws and clear license plate covers can discourage potential thieves.