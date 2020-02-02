DENVER(CBS4)- On the weather map we have a big ridge of high pressure pushing eastward across the southern Rockies. At the same time a cold front is tracking across the Pacific Northwest.

The flow in between will be a warming southwest wind for Colorado giving our Eastern Plains a windy and warm Sunday! Denver’s high will be close to the record which is 74 degrees set in 1934. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 to 30 mph across the Denver metro area during the day on Sunday.

With the wind, warmth and low humidity expected to blow through on Sunday, there is a Red Flag Warning for extreme eastern Colorado through 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Then, we turn our attention to the big cold front expected for Monday. A cold Arctic Trough of Low pressure is poised to ooze in over the Rockies in the week ahead. The associated cold front will move into the state early Monday morning bringing in wind, cold, drizzle and snow with it.

For Denver initially there will be a mix of drizzle and light snow for the Monday morning commute. Then, the Front Range turns to all snow by afternoon. With 3 to 6″ inches possible for the Denver metro area from Monday afternoon thru Tuesday. With higher amounts in and near the foothills.

Many of our mountains have a Winter Storm Watch or Advisory in place for snow and wind combined. Some areas will see up to a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph!

Temperatures over the Denver metro area will drop below freezing Monday through Wednesday. With single digits and below zero through mid-week!