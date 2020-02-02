SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of girls are taking advantage of a blue bird Sunday to hit the slopes and learn about becoming a member of the ski patrol. The nonprofit called SheJumps held training at Arapahoe Basin.
“There are not a lot of female ski patroller‘s in this industry. I have had some really good mentors I look up to, and I think having strong women setting examples that you are able to do this type of work is really important,” ski patroller Darcy Kimball told CBS4.
Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol is a day camp where girls learn mountain safety and first aid while working with the strong women of the mountain community.
“I’ve known about this for five or six years. I really support their mission to get girls and women of all ages in the outdoors, and get more participation in sports like these, and out of your comfort zone. I love everything about what they’re trying to do,” Kayla Miller, a volunteer said.
Throughout the day, participants are taught a range of outdoor skills that are utilized by ski patrollers to keep the mountain safe. Topics included first aid, avalanche control, snow science, weather stations, toboggans, avalanche rescue techniques, avalanche dogs and much more.
There’s another junior ski patrol program planned for later this month.