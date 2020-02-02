  • CBS4On Air

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Several emergency responders rushed to Founders Parkway at Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon. Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The Colorado State Patrol says there are multiple injuries.

CBS4’s Conor McCue confirms a semi-truck traveled down the embankment and into the side of Bubbles Liquor World.

The southbound off-ramp is closed.

Drivers should avoid this intersection.

