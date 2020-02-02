Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Several emergency responders rushed to Founders Parkway at Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon. Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.
The Colorado State Patrol says there are multiple injuries.
CBS4’s Conor McCue confirms a semi-truck traveled down the embankment and into the side of Bubbles Liquor World.
TRAFFIC ALERT: major wreck off Founders Parkway on the west side of I25. Semi truck currently in the side of Bubbles Liquor World @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/ovzrRfFymz
— Conor McCue (@ConorMcCueTV) February 2, 2020
The southbound off-ramp is closed.
Drivers should avoid this intersection.