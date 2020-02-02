  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Luis Nieves


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police increased the reward for an unsolved murder investigation. Luis Nieves was killed on Jan. 9 while walking on the pedestrian bridge near Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue.

Nieves’ family says he had no enemies and he was a hardworking, caring man.

Luis Nieves (credit: CBS)

They argue there needs to be more lighting to help make the bridge safer for pedestrians.

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson for Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure explained the overhead lights at the ends of the bridge as well as the LED lighting embedded in the railing, meets industry standards.

You’re asked to call 720-913-7867 if you have more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply