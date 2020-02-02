Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police increased the reward for an unsolved murder investigation. Luis Nieves was killed on Jan. 9 while walking on the pedestrian bridge near Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police increased the reward for an unsolved murder investigation. Luis Nieves was killed on Jan. 9 while walking on the pedestrian bridge near Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue.
#Denver, can you help us to solve this homicide? The @CrimeStoppersCO reward for tips has been increased to up to $4,000. Please call 720-913-7867 with any info. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1qBOMIv00N
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 31, 2020
Nieves’ family says he had no enemies and he was a hardworking, caring man.
They argue there needs to be more lighting to help make the bridge safer for pedestrians.
A spokesperson for Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure explained the overhead lights at the ends of the bridge as well as the LED lighting embedded in the railing, meets industry standards.
You’re asked to call 720-913-7867 if you have more information.