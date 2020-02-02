  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the NFL Honor Award Show on Saturday night. Manning says Bryant would try to learn as much as he could about football, often asking Manning for his input.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Former NBA player Kobe Bryant is remembered outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“He talked to a lot of teams and players over the years at every level of sports – from youth teams, like his daughter’s, Gigi’s, to the pros. Kobe understood the importance of cultivating the future of sports, and more than that, sharing the valuable lessons sports teaches about life,” Manning said. “Like a true champion, he never stopped learning.”

Former quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to Super Bowl LII (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

Manning will headline the 2021 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bryant will be honored posthumously as a 2020 inductee into the NBA Hall of Fame.

