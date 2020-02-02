Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers in northern Colorado are ready to stamp your Valentine’s Day cards. On Monday, they will start the 74th annual Valentine’s re-mailing program in Loveland.
Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers in northern Colorado are ready to stamp your Valentine’s Day cards. On Monday, they will start the 74th annual Valentine’s re-mailing program in Loveland.
Each card is stamped with Loveland’s special envelope art and poem. It also includes a unique 2020 postmark.
Volunteers expect to re-send more than 120,000 cards all over the world.
You can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send them to:
Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998