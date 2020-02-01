  • CBS4On Air

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Highway 119 is closed between U.S. 6 and Mill Street because of a wildfire. Colorado State Patrol alerted to the closure at around 2:15 p.m.

They advise drivers to use alternate routes such as Interstate 70 to Central City Parkway in order to access Black Hawk and Central City.

Details about how the wildfire started were not released.

