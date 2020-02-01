Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Highway 119 is closed between U.S. 6 and Mill Street because of a wildfire. Colorado State Patrol alerted to the closure at around 2:15 p.m.
They advise drivers to use alternate routes such as Interstate 70 to Central City Parkway in order to access Black Hawk and Central City.
Hwy 119 is closed between the junction with US 6 and Black Hawk for a wildfire. Please use alternate routes (I-70 to Central City Parkway is preferred) to access Black Hawk and Central City. pic.twitter.com/KrFp8q37Tv
Details about how the wildfire started were not released.
