(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Meadow Hills? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean restaurant to a sports card emporium.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Meadow Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Gyros King
Topping the list is Greek and Mediterranean eatery Gyros King, which serves pizza, salads, sandwiches and more. Located at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, look for a list of pizza options and a variety of classic Mediterranean-inspired plates, including house-made tabouli salad, baba ghanoush, gyros, falafels, chicken shawarma and kebabs.
Mike’s Stadium Sportscards
Next up is hobby shop Mike’s Stadium Sportscards, situated at 4032 S. Parker Road. With five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Per its Yelp profile, this well-loved retail establishment has millions of cards in its inventory, and offers every new sports card release. The store also features drawings and case breaks on a weekly basis, along with trade nights twice a month.
Epiphany Tattoo
Tattoo and piercing parlor Epiphany Tattoo is another supreme choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15254 E. Hampden Ave., four stars out of 33 reviews.
First established in 2010, Epiphany Tattoo specializes in body piercings and custom tattoos, and can cater to a wide spectrum of tattoo styles and artistry techniques.
Denver Mattress
At last, an outpost of Denver Mattress, a furniture store chain that sells mattresses and home decor, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4298 S. Parker Road, Suite DM, to have a browse for yourself.
With over 100 store locations in 30 different states, Denver Mattress is known for its selection of mattresses, pillows and other sleep products at an affordable price.
Article provided by Hoodline.