KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The police chief of the town of Kremmling, Jamie Lucas, is charged with official misconduct and false reporting. Grand County Sheriff’s officials released a letter asking the district attorney’s office to investigate the handling of a felony animal cruelty case.
The letter was sent in November of 2019. Charges were filed against Lucas, 48, on Jan. 31.
The felony animal cruelty case occurred in unincorporated Grand County, however further details about the case were not released by either agency.
A court date for a first appearance has not been set. Lucas was placed on leave, and officials tell CBS4 at this point there is no acting police chief.
Protecting their pals, a law enforcement reality.